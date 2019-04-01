Tyamonee Johnson was a young man with a hundred things going right: college football, an M.B.A., a beautiful 10-month-old daughter.

But just before New Year's one thing went terribly wrong and now his Fort Washington family is preparing to bury him.

The parents of the 22-year-old graduate of Bullis School in Potomac are focused less on his murder than on memories of his wonderful life.

Little Lauryn was burbling and climbing the furniture in their Fort Washington home, still way too young to understand she'll never see her dad again.

RELATED: New father, football player's life cut short after fatal shooting in Prince George's Co.

Johnson was shot to death in Oxon Hill on December 30th, just after watching his daughter open the presents that are still piled under the Christmas tree.

"We're just going to miss him so much," said Johnson's father, Thierno. "That's my biggest memory of him. Him growing and becoming this man."

"He was a great kid, a great teenager, and he was a great young man," said his mother Teri, smiling at the thought..

Johnson's teammates just celebrated his fifth year playing football at Wagner College on Staten Island, where he was getting a Master's Degree. Now, they're raising money on GoFundMe to make sure Lauryn can pay for her education.

The goal was $10,000 for her education. As of Thursday afternoon, people had already contributed almost $14,000.

"Our goal for her is she never not understand who her dad was, and the impact he had on so many lives," said her grandfather.

Prince George's police have charged Rondell Fletcher, 21, in Johnson's murder. Detectives say it was a dispute over someone else.

"We're not going to waste our time over what this was about," said Thierno Johnson.

"People should really pay attention to what they're posting about my brother, about Diamond, about Rondell, everyone involved in it. If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it," said Johnson's sister T'Reyah, who runs track at Towson University.

People have been pouring into the family's home to tell stories of Johnson's huge smile and a generous heart.