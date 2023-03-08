Donald Trump's court appearance in DC could last only minutes

Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty and be released.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is due in federal court Thursday to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, facing a judge near the U.S. Capitol building that his supporters stormed to try to block the peaceful transfer of power.

In what's become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be processed by law enforcement, be taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released, so he can rejoin the campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Security around the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse was amped up ahead of the historic court appearance. The U.S. Marshals Service set up fencing around the length of the courthouse in downtown D.C. overnight.

The former president will be appearing in person, but we don't expect to actually see him. Law enforcement says he will be brought from the airport by motorcade.

He is expected to plead not guilty during his Thursday arraignment hearing. Because it is an arraignment, it's expected to only last a few minutes. We asked law enforcement officials whether Trump is expected to see him enter the court house from the front steps. They said no. It is likely he will be brought in through a side entrance or underneath entrance to the courthouse.

"When it's a very public event, you prefer covered arrivals. As much cover as possible, less exposure to the public on the sidewalk," said Matt Dohery, former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge.

Even though the arraignment is expected to be brief, security around the building has been tight all week. Law enforcement teams from DC Police, Capitol Police and U.S. Park Police have been working together throughout the week, sharing information on potential crowds and groups who may show up.

Former DC Police Chief Charles Ramsey says they have also likely been doing intelligence gathering.

"Find out what's going on on social media. What are they hearing in the street? Are they going to have protesters show up? All these kinds of things. They'll be checking with bus companies to see whether or not buses have been rented to come into D.C. Hotel reservations...," Ramsey said.