HERNDON, Va. — Dominion Energy Virginia and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Thursday that they will jointly study the possibility of developing a large-scale, 100-megawatt solar energy project at Dulles International Airport.

The project would encompass 1,200 acres at Dulles, and could power 25,000 homes at peak output. Dominion Energy said this project would be one of the largest solar facilities in Northern Virginia.

Dominion Energy has an existing transmission line at Dulles and the electricity generated from this solar project would connect to that line to deliver clean energy for residential and commercial customers.

"Partnering with Dominion Energy on this important project will give us the data and tools we need to determine the role that solar energy can play at a major international airport now and in the future," Mike Stewart, airport manager for Dulles International Airport, said. "This project fits well with the Airports Authority’s goal of enhancing the sustainability and environmental performance of our facilities."

Dominion Energy

The new facility could come on line as early as 2023 as part of Dominion Energy's larger solar capital investment plan.

Dominion Energy has pledged to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030, and this project would bring them one-fourth of the way to the goal of having 3,000 megawatts of wind and solar in operation or under development by 2022.

"More than 24 million passengers flying through Dulles each year will witness the sun’s energy being used to generate clean energy for Virginians," Keith Windle, Dominion Energy's vice president of business development and merchant operations, said.

