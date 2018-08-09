The statistics are startling.

Domestic violence happens to one in three people.

Survivors united in D.C. Saturday and marched for tougher domestic violence laws. One of those survivors is Drea Grinage.

One year ago Saturday, her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire. She was seven months pregnant.

"I had to have an emergency C-section and that led to dozens of other surgeries," said Grinage.

"The worst moment for me was when I was on the ground of my church and choked half to death. I passed out and my children were feet away from me and my abuser was on top of me and literally wanted to take my life. I woke up to police and EMS around and that followed with court dates and restraining orders and so many different things, but after that it was a life changing moment for me and I knew it was time to make a change," said survivor Aundrea Veney.

"I have been assaulted and in two abusive relationships in a span of a year and a half. Emotionally, I felt that I deserved it. I felt that I deserved it and there wasn't a way out of it for me. Now I feel I will never shut up and I didn't deserve it and I feel secure in myself and I love myself and I'm not dependent on anyone else's validation," said survivor Ijn'dia Aje Hall.

Safe Crusade Founder Lina Forzley said, "It's a sense of pride. You always feel proud when you stand up for something and you see a tribe of people supporting you and cheering you on. You feel part of a family."

Veney said, "It's been 15 years later and life is so much better now. I'm happy. I got married. I have grandchildren and life is amazing."

If you need help from a violent relationship there are organizations that can help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Love is Respect

Break The Cycle

