WASHINGTON — Sports betting isn't only popular among humans, apparently. Thor, a facility dog in Missouri, wagered with Tabby, a therapy dog in Silver Spring.

The bet? If the St. Louis Cardinals won the NLCS, Tabby had to wear an STL bandanna for a day. If the Washington Nationals won, Thor had to wear a Nationals bandanna for a day.

RELATED: This 95-year-old man and lifelong DC baseball fan wants to throw the first pitch of a Nats World Series game

Well, we know how this turned out. The Nationals won the NLCS against the Cardinals, which left Thor frowning in his Nats gear.

RELATED: How to score the best World Series tickets as a Nats superfan

Thor ended up having to wear Nationals gear.

Children's National Hospital

That didn't stop Tabby from wearing her Nationals gear, too.

RELATED: World Series tickets are now up for purchase. Here's how to buy them through the Nats

That didn't stop Tabby from representing the Nats.

Children's National Hospital

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.