Owner infuriated after dog drowns in District Dogs flood

Ten dogs drowned at a Northeast D.C. dog daycare in a flash flood. One of the dog owners plans on taking legal action.

WASHINGTON — When Jocelyn Lobos-Segura dropped off her dog Mona at District Dogs Monday morning, she had no idea it’d be the last time.

Heavy storms flooded the doggy daycare, trapping Mona and several other dogs in over 6 feet of water. Mona had just turned one years old. She loved daycare and had been going for about two months.

“She died in that tragedy without me around, without help, that really hurt,” Lobos-Segura said.

Lobos-Segura was unaware that the business had previously flooded. If she had known, she says she would have taken her dog elsewhere.

“I trusted him and his employees, to make sure she could come home. I paid for nothing. I paid for nothing, just for her own death,” Lobos Segura said.

Lobos-Segura says it's negligence on the business owners' part. At the least, there should have been an emergency plan in place, she said.

“It flooded last year, three times in a month. There should have been precautions to make sure the dogs were safe,” the dog owner said.

Lobos-Segura will be taking legal action. She plans on filing a lawsuit for negligence.

District Dogs released a statement to the families affected:

"This is an absolute tragedy and we are all devastated.

As that wall of water came upon them, our staff worked heroically to save as many animals as possible despite real danger to their own lives.

We are forever grateful for the heroic actions of our staff and first responders whose efforts resulted in saving dozens of dogs."

“I want them to know how much I’m hurting. There’s nothing they can do to replace her. I hope they take accountability for all the pain they’ve caused,” Lobos-Segura said.

The Humane Rescue Alliance confirmed 10 dogs died in the flood. Lobos-Segura said the District Dogs owner will be covering cremation costs for all the families affected.