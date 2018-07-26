Instagram: @notalonellc

Twitter: @NotAloneLLC

Facebook: Not.Alone

https://soundcloud.com/notalonellc

Not.Alone is an energizing, independent music collective, from Maryland composed of three individuals. “DÆTÄ” is the composer and producer, “Nomad the Native” is the rapper, songwriter and also dabbles in producing. Last but not least, Marc Amour is the singer and songwriter.

They specialize in genre blending and live performances and their sound is rare; it’s a mixture of Jazz, Hip-Hop and R&B. Their main goal? To make and share art that is expressive, authentic and engaging.

There is no doubt that this collective will be riding the local radio airwaves very soon. Their latest body of work, “Black DeLorean” (2018), was completely written, recorded and produced all by themselves. It is classic, timeless and is what many would call “a vibe.”

While they are still rising to the surface of gaining wide-scale notoriety, they do perform at local festivals and events. These places include Songbyrd Cafe, Velvet Lounge, and Tacoma Station Tavern.

Upcoming Events

July 27th - Washington DC

