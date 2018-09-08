Instagram: @michelyncierra

Michelyn Cierra-a singer, a songwriter, and a student. She is an upcoming beast who crosses over into many genres-Alternative, Pop, R&B and Soul.

Michelyn’s latest EP, “Queen of the Jungle” (2017) is absolutely eclectic and downright good for the soul.

Michelyn was born in Washington DC and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland. Like many successful artists, she grew up in a musical home filled with relatives who were church singers, and a father, Royce Bouknight, who was a music producer and also played the bass (youknowigotsoul.com). Her father recorded his talented daughter and that is when her musical capabilities were pushed to the forefront of everyone’s minds.

The 26-year-old star received her degree in Mass Communications from Bowie State University, and went on to fully pursue music.

The young star has already performed at World Cafe Live and The Voltage Lounge, in Philadelphia. In addition, like many DC natives who become legends, she has also performed at the historical Howard Theatre in Washington DC (hypefreshmag.com). Performing there, is a rites of passage!

