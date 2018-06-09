Ethan Spalding is, to say the least, a local music pioneer. He has successfully found a way to consistently fuse Rock and Hip Hop music, and calls this fusion, Traprock. Ethan and his Traprock band are a phenomenal group to experience. Besides the fact that at every show or performance they are accompanied by a Panda Mascot, they do a banging job colliding Rock and Trap Hip Hop elements to their original music.

This Traprock style is delivered through rock-like instrumentation mixed with the Hip Hop vessel himself, Ethan Spalding. Ethan brings new meaning to the music artist as a total package. He expresses in his documentary, “Everything Between” that, in the term Traprock, Trap refers to hustle, and Rock to whatever you like to ‘rock.’ Ethan feels that the Traprock concept can ultimately include anyone who is doing what they love to do in a way they want to do it, i.e., thinking, working, and living “outside the box.” Check out more from Ethan Spalding and Traprock here at the wusa9 website or following channels for the group.

