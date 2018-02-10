WASHINGTON -- On the one year anniversary of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, WUSA9 decided to examine what new gun laws have been passed in the DMV since that incident.

MARYLAND

Two new laws went into effect October 1 in Maryland.

One lets judges temporarily take away someone's gun if they're found to be a risk to themselves or others.

Another law bans bump stocks. That was the device the Las Vegas shooter used to fire rounds more quickly from semi-automatic weapons.

VIRGINIA

Virginia lawmakers proposed several different bump stock bill last session. However, none of the bills passed.

Sixty-nine different gun-related bills were drawn up by legislators in Richmond. Only one bill made it through that deeply divided statehouse in Richmond.

The new law says if a person received a certain mental health treatment between ages 14 and 18 during their youth, they would be subject to the same restrictions to buy a gun as a person who received similar treatment during their adulthood.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Lawmakers in the District of Columbia did not pass any new legislation regarding guns in the year following the Vegas shooting. However, they discussed several measures at hearings.

One bill, proposed by Chairman Phil Mendelson, would make it illegal to knowingly own a gun that has had its serial number altered, among other things.

Staffers say the public should expect several gun bills to be further discussed before the end of the year.

WEST VIRGINIA

Some new laws in the Mountaineer state actually loosened gun restrictions in the last year.

One says a company cannot stop a worker or customer from parking in their parking lot if a legally owned gun is locked inside of that person's car.

