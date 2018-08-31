FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- Fairfax County police divers searched an Alexandria pond Friday for evidence in Jholie Moussa's murder, one day after her ex-boyfriend was charged with killing her.

Moussa was 16 years old when she disappeared on January and was found dead two weeks later.

Nebiyu Ebrahim turned 18 years old last month while in jail. He served a month behind bars after pleading guilty to assaulting Jholie by "choking her into unconsciousness," according to prosecutors.

As soon as he was released from jail on Thursday, police charged him with Moussa's murder.

Ebrahim's home is on Diablo Court along Richmond Highway. A few blocks away police divers searched a murky pond. Members of Jholie Moussa's family watched the search. With zero visibility, divers felt along with bottom of the pond for evidence, possibly for Moussa's cellphone.

Moussa had her phone with her when she disappeared on January 12. Her body was found two weeks after she disappeared, under leaves and debris on the back side of Woodlawn Park, less than a mile from the pond. Moussa's family says the last call made to Moussa's phone came from Woodlawn Park. The call came from a cellphone belonging to a 13-year-old boy. The boy told WUSA9 that a tall black man with short hair had asked to borrow the phone to make a call.

Now, seven months later, Ebrahim, the ex-boyfriend Moussa had broken up with, is charged with killing her.

Because Ebrahim was 17 years old at the time, he was arraigned in juvenile court.

The judge appointed a public defender and ruled the defendant would be held without bond.

Moussa's disappearance sparked criticism for how Fairfax County Police handled it. The family wanted notice put out to alert the public that she was missing and in danger.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler defended his department's actions,

"We as a police department, from the moment we received the call, never stopped to find Jholie. We entered into the missing juvenile system, which then has national and regional reach. As the major said, we worked with our federal, state and local jurisdictions to find Jholie. And we worked very hard."

The Virginia Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death as asphyxia by smothering and blunt force trauma.

Jholie Moussa's mother and father both moved out of the area. Her father, Cyrille Moussa, said about the arrest, "It's not going to bring her back, but it's comforting to know justice is being served."

Her mother, Syreeta Steward, has a mixture of emotions. She's relieved and grateful, yet also sad and angry. Ebrahim was a boy the family knew. He had even shared Thanksgiving dinner with them.

Nebiyu Ebrahim's murder trial is set for October 10th.

