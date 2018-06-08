In recent weeks, WUSA 9 has covered multiple shootings and tense police-involved confrontations in DC’s Wards 7 and 8. That's why the uncle of a man killed in a police-involved dirt bike incident had something to say on Sunday night.

Jay Brown spoke at a community event discussing Violence, Race and Police Relations primarily in Southeast D.C.



"We have to humanize our communities - let people know that we're not animals,” Brown told WUSA 9. Brown is the uncle who says he is still grieving.

His nephew was killed in May when his illegal dirt bike collided with a police cruiser in Southeast D.C.

The family is suing. They believe police caused the crash.

Brown sat with ANC 7C Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green on Sunday. The two discussed the crash, a recorded search that involved Brown's family afterwards and the controversial stop and frisk video that went viral last month.

Both men claim their neighbors are being hunted.

“… just rounding as many folks up as possible,” Green criticized.

"As a white person, I am appalled. No one would come into my yard, ever, without a search warrant,” said a woman attending the discussion.

Brown says, "We're not against police. Let me say it one more time. We're not against. We're against police to use their badge to violent the constitutional right(s) of citizens in D.C."

They want changes.

They want body cam footage more accessible.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham did respond to some of these complaints at a recent community meeting. Still both men say that doesn't take away the trauma.

"We have to have consistent, positive events. Not dialogue,” said Brown.

WUSA9 did reach out to MPD.

The man heading the newer DC Police diversity training program was at the 14th Street discussion. He took notes and referred to the event a very important conversation.

