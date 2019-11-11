WASHINGTON — Do you know the owner of this pink stuffed bunny?

A good Samaritan on the Metro found this bunny and posted it on Reddit with the hopes to reunite it with its owner.

The poster said the owner likely got off of the Metro at the Foggy Bottom stop, and the good Samaritan left the bunny at the Pentagon City Metro booth, "so it'll be there or the lost and found."

Other Reddit users are commenting on the post sharing times they lost something valuable or sentimental in public places, only to be reunited with it later.

"Hope this bunny makes its way back home!," one user commented. "I lost my favorite bear at the mall as a kid and no one turned him in and I was devastated. Thank you for taking the time to turn this fluff in and post it here."

RELATED: LOST: Stuffed bunny found in Va. searches for home

"Thank you for doing that," another user commented. "I’ve driven 200 miles to get a lost bunny just like that back for my daughter before. It means a lot to them and hopefully the bunny finds its way home."

One user even shared the experience of their friend who lost her stuffed bunny and was later reunited with it.

"My friend lost her childhood stuffed bunny when we were in high school," the user said. "She tracked it down at a hotel she stayed at and they shipped it to her house. She still has it 20 years later."

If you know the owner of the bunny, or it's you, check the Pentagon City Metro.

RELATED: Child left 'heartbroken' after stuffed animal snake confiscated at Johannesburg airport

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.