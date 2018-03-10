WASHINGTON -- On Wednesday, 225 million electronic devices were expected to go off as a part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts system. New documents say the latest regional test did not go without snags.

In April, 20 jurisdictions in the National Capital Region took part in a first-ever regional test of the system. A new document by the jurisdictions estimates of the more than 5 million devices that received the message, 28 percent of people did not receive the test.

"Emergency managers consider this test a success, because officials gained understanding about the current capability to notify the public, and areas for improvement," said the National Capital Region Wireless Emergency Alert Test Overview.

"Emergency managers recognize some WEA-capable devices did not receive or display WEA messages," said the document.

Emergency managers are encouraging people to talk with their cell carrier to make sure their settings are right. Messages about severe weather and Amber Alerts can be disabled. Alerts about a national emergency, which are being tested Wednesday, cannot be disabled.

