Woman dies after balcony collapse in Dewey Beach

Two women fell about 10 feet when the floor of the balcony partially detached, police said.

DEWEY BEACH, Del — A woman is dead after a balcony collapsed in Dewey Beach on Memorial Day. Two women were hurt, and one died from her injuries on Tuesday.

The Dewey Beach Police Department said the collapse happened just before 5 p.m. at 4 Read Ave on Monday. When the officers arrived they discovered a third-floor balcony detached and a 47-year-old woman and 57-year-old woman, both from Webster, Ohio, fell about 10 feet to the balcony below.

The responding officers were able to secure the partially detached floor and the victims were removed from the residence by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, police said.

Both women were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries and were initially in stable condition. They were later transferred to a different hospital in Newark, Delaware. Police said the 47-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures and remains in the hospital.

The 57-year-old woman later died from her injuries at the hospital on Tuesday, police said in a release.

An investigation is still underway.

Police have not yet identified either victim in this case.

Dewey Beach and other beaches on the Eastern Shore saw a tourism boom over the Memorial Day weekend with COVID restrictions being relaxed for fully vaccinated people.