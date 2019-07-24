MONROE, N.C. — A suspect accused of killing a mom and hurting two kids during a home invasion in Monroe was captured early Friday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Police said 25-year-old Byron Watkins was caught in Lexington County, South Carolina.

NBC Charlotte was there when Watkins was brought to the Monroe Police Department after waiving extradition in Lexington County

NBC Charlotte’s Alex Shabad asked Watkins several questions as he was brought out of the patrol car in handcuffs and walked into the police department.

Watkins ignored questions from Shabad about if he had any remorse.

However, when Shabad said, "You have nothing to say to the family?" -- Watkins responded, "I have nothing to say to you."

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said it’s an unprecedented crime in his experience with the department.

“In 26 years in this business, I’ve never seen a homicide like this or a situation like this where a mother lost her life in front of a child over a senseless act,” Gilliard said.

A neighbor of the victim, Lucero Sosa Capote, said her grandchildren played with Capote’s children.

“I was really upset about it, she was a nice mother, she was really friendly,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said the family immediately began moving out of the home after the horrific crime.

“They had to move; her little boy couldn’t even go back in the house,” the neighbor told NBC Charlotte.

Police said it took a team effort involving local, state, and federal law enforcement to get Waktins into custody.

“It’s a relief, we’re very very appreciative of the work my officers have done, but also the other agencies that have pitched in,” Chief Gilliard said.

During Thursday's search, Watkins was believed to have been possibly hiding inside a relative's house on the Lancaster County, South Carolina side of the border. Police responded to the home after reportedly hearing gunshots in the area.

“A lot of excitement for a very quiet area,” said Jim who lives in the area. “And then to have a SWAT team and armored vehicles standing by on the side of the road, and the car being searched and stuff like that is a little unusual.”

A robot from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division entered the home to find it empty.

Deputies cleared the scene and did not believe the suspect was still in the area, but they asked people to be cautious because they didn't know where he was.

“We’re checking every vehicle, checking the trunks and making sure there’s no way that individual can escape that way,” said Pete Havonec, Monroe communications director.

Police announced earlier Thursday that another man, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, had been arrested in connection with the deadly home invasion.

“Mr. Sturdivant turned himself in last night and our investigation led us to Mr. Watkins and to this location in Lancaster,” Havonec said. “We believe it was completely random, just an opportunity to break into a home and try to steal money, and unfortunately there was a murder victim. Just tragic and sad and honestly stupid.”

Sturdivant's charges included first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

Watkins was wanted for first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.

Capote was shot and killed during the early morning break-in at 1603 Tower Ct on July 12, according to police.

Her five children were in the home at the time; two were treated for minor injuries during the altercation, according to investigators.

“I’ll be praying for wisdom for the law enforcement officers that are involved in this, I hope that none of them get injured, and just that the whole situation can be resolved without anyone being hurt,” Jim said.

“I hope they get what they deserve, never be out of prison again,” Capote's neighbor said.

