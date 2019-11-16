ASHBURN, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened in Ashburn Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway while traveling eastbound on Ashburn Farm Parkway between Starflower Way and Summerwood Circle.

"At one point the vehicle became airborne and crossed the westbound lanes, struck a utility pole, and drove through a residential fence before coming to a stop," police said.

Police said an adult female and an adult male were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. The female died at the scene. The adult male was taken to Reston Hospital where he's being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: 4-vehicle crash shuts down Outer Loop

Additionally, a four-car crash on the Outer Loop caused major delays in Silver Spring Friday evening. At least two of the vehicles were a tractor trailer and a sedan.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday. All four lanes of the Outer Loop were closed for 50 minutes, leading to traffic backups between I-95 and New Hampshire Avenue.

Police haven't released details on injuries.

RELATED: Tow truck driver hit and killed while helping car on side of road

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.