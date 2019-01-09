SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead.

According to police, the deadly collision occurred Saturday in Silver Spring.

Police said around 4:50 p.m., officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd and 4th Districts, with MCFRS personnel, responded to Hawkesbury Lane at Randolph Road for a personal injury collision.

Police said a preliminary investigation reveals that a 1984 Mercedes Benz 380 SL., driven by Sommai Tangchaiburana, 69, was traveling southbound on Hawkesbury Lane nearing Randolph Road, left the roadway and hit several trees.

Tangchaiburana was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the collision. They're asking anyone with information to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.

On Thursday, an SUV slammed into a home in Montgomery County, officials said.

The incident happened at a home in the 2100 block of China Ester Court. The attached garage on the single-family home was damaged. A building inspector was called to help assess the structural damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported. One family is likely displaced, officials said.

There is no word yet on what caused the incident.

