One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road.
When first responders arrived on scene, they found an overturned vehicle in front of the Fellowship Baptist Church.
One person was killed in the crash, the police department said.
There was no word on any other injuries.
The cause of the crash still under investigation.
There are road closures in the area due to crash reconstruction unit work.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.
