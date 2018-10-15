With the midterm elections just a few weeks away and deadlines rapidly approaching to register to vote, we're putting together a guide to tell you how to register to vote, the deadline for registration and to see if you're already registered.

If you live in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, the deadline will here before you know it. It takes two minutes to register online, just click here.

If you live in Virginia, Monday, Oct. 15 is the last day for you to register online, by mail or in person.

If you're a Maryland resident, the last day to register to vote online and by mail is 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 and you have until Nov. 1 to register in person.

D.C. residents also have until Tuesday, Oct. 16 to register vote online and by mail. Residents will be able to register in-person on Election Day as long as their able to provide proof of residency.

To find out if you're already registered, click here.

Need to know where you're polling place is? Click here.

You can also sign up for reminders for upcoming elections by clicking here.

Fairfax County General Registrar Gary D. Scott says enthusiasm this year is high for a non-presidential election.

Virginia's 10th Congresssional district stretches into 49 precincts of Fairfax County, which could explain the level of interest. The race pits incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) against State Sen. Jennifer Wexton (D).

"Mid-(term) elections, we generally run half of what we would see for a presidential election," Scott said. "As of (Monday morning), we've issued almost as many absentee ballots as we did for 2016 at the same point in time."

Scott said almost 32,000 absentee ballots were issued as of Monday, Oct. 15. Virginia voters can apply for an absentee ballot by mail through Oct. 30.

In Maryland, an issue on the ballot addresses whether or not the state will allow Election-day registration like they currently have in D.C., pushing the deadline back a few days.

Register to vote in Virginia (deadline 10/15, 11:59 pm): https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/Registration/Eligibility

Register to vote in Maryland (deadline 10/16, 9pm):

https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/Application

Register to vote in DC (online deadline 10/16, but same-day registration is offered):

https://www.vote4dc.com/ApplyInstructions/Register

© 2018 WUSA