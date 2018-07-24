Washington DC — It was supposed to be a tweet that would draw attention -- and get a burger place some business.

It got attention all right. Just not the kind Z-Burger's owner wanted for his restaurants.

“People know that Z-Burger does not do this kind of stuff,” said Z-Burger owner, Peter Tabibian. He met with WUSA 9 to talk about the tweet that set-off a firestorm this past weekend.

The tweet is so offensive, a representative from the Newseum interviewed about it on Skype.

"What's funny about being killed in terms of marketing?” asked the Newseum’s Freedom Forum Institute President, Gene Policinski.

The tweet not only mocked death, it specifically used the image of a journalist beheaded by ISIS in 2014 to imply: This is what happens when you choose McDonalds over Z-Burger.

The journalist is James Foley.

Policinski personally escorted Foley's parents to see their son's name on a Newseum memorial wall, so you can imagine his reaction to seeing the ISIS image in the tweet.

"Really, how could you be that unaware?" Policinski said.

"We were not responsible for this. We hired a contractor,” said Tabibian on Monday.

A message from our owner - Peter pic.twitter.com/09yMYBYBHK — zburger (@zburger) July 22, 2018

Tabibian told WUSA 9 it’s Valor media’s fault. That's the company he pays to handle Z-burger's social media. Once an angry customer contacted him about the tweet, he had them take it down, and then he says the media company went on to apologize on his behalf.

"It wasn't. I told them stop. I'm going to tell you what to say from now on,” said Tabibian.

The media company's owner also posted to Twitter saying he has since changed employee policy and that the offensive tweet had nothing to do with Z-Burger.

Michael Valor posted three videos under the Twitter handle @ValorCorp.

In one, he says, “I've been building this company or about five years now. I'm 23-years-old, okay, so I'm kind of a young gun when it comes to this stuff, but we do really, really, really good work on social media outside of this one occurrence."

Tabibian tells WUSA 9 at the end of the day, it is his company and his responsibility. He said on camera he plans to reach out to the Foley family and donate to the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation.

