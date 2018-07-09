WASHINGTON -- A young girl is recovering after being shot in Southeast, D.C. Thursday night.

According to Metropolitan Police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block Langston Place around 9:30 p.m.

Police officials say the girl was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

MPD Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson says the girl, who is 6-years-old, was coming back from grocery shopping with her family when she was struck by gunfire.

Dickerson says family members tell her that the child will be okay and that her injuries are not life threatening.

Right now there is no information coming from MPD on possible suspects or motive for the shooting.

Police on scene in SE where a little girl was apparently shot. pic.twitter.com/AHbNU8SpbM — Bria White (@BriaWhiteTV) September 7, 2018

This is developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

