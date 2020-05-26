Police: Young girl accidentally shot in DC after handling gun with another child

D.C. Police said the two small children in the home playing with a gun when one of the children fired it accidentally, hitting the small girl in the upper body.

WASHINGTON — A young girl was shot in the body after she and another child were handling a gun at a home in the District around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to D.C. Police.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE. The ages of the children have not been confirmed, yet.

During a press conference Monday evening held by D.C. Police, Commander Andre Wright said the two small children in the home playing with a gun when one of the children fired it accidentally, hitting the small girl in the upper body.

The girl has been transported to the hospital for her injuries, and D.C. Police said the parents of the children involved have been notified about what happened.

It is not known at this time if any charges will be filed, or if there was a parent or adult was at home with the children when the shooting happened.