Two young children hospitalized after being hit by a car while walking to school in Southeast DC

The two children and their father were in a crosswalk when they were hit, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Two young children and one adult, identified as their father, were hurt when they were hit by a car while walking to school in Southeast DC Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue around 9:20 a.m. for the reported collision. Police found two juveniles and an adult injured at the scene. The striking vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, stayed at the scene.

MPD's 7th District Watch Commander said two children, between the ages of 6 and 9, were walking with their father.

Police said the three pedestrians were in a crosswalk with the walk light on when the crash happened.

The children and the man were all taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, which police say do not appear to be life-threatening.

One child has serious injuries, the other child and the adult have injuries not thought to be serious, and a fourth child who was not hit by the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be serious according to DC Fire Department officials who responded to the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the crash.

The Watch Commander said the incident emphasizes the importance of slowing down and being mindful of surroundings as more kids are walking to school.

Police have not yet identified the adult victim or the driver in this case

The investigation is ongoing, police said the driver may be charged given that the pedestrians were in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

October 6 is International Walk to School Day, where communities across the country emphasis safely walking to schools. October is also National Pedestrian Safety Month.