WUSA9's Lesli Foster, Lorenzo Hall to host Emancipation Day Celebration in DC

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, the concert will kick off at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

WASHINGTON — This year, Washington, D.C.'s Emancipation Day celebration will stretch two days, instead of just one.

Just 161 years ago, former President Abraham Lincoln signed an act freeing more than 3,000 enslaved people in D.C.

The Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all enslaved people, wasn't signed until the following year in 1863.

On Saturday, April 15th, the District will commemorate D.C. Emancipation Day with a parade that starts at 2 p.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue near 10th Street.

There will also be a concert at Freedom Plaza from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., hosted by WUSA9's Lesli Foster and Lorenzo Hall.

A fireworks show will follow the concert at 8:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to head down to Freedom Plaza Saturday afternoon for some good music and fun.

On Sunday, April 16th, the celebration will move to the Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Department of Parks and Recreation will host Family Fun Day at the plaza.

Registration is required for all events and can be done online.

