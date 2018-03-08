WASHINGTON -- Pop-up bar alert! A new pop-up bar is coming to D.C. that’s sure to excite fans of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.

The Wubba Lubba Dub PUB will open up on 1839 7th St, NW on August 9, joining the ranks of the Game of Thrones PUB, the Cherry Bloom PUB and the Royal Wedding PUB.

The CEO of the company behind it all, Angie Fetherston of Drink Company, dressed up as the Council of Ricks for Halloween and that’s when she got the idea.

“You can see our fandom and our love for the series in every amazing detail,” Fetherston said of the bar.

Karlin Villondo Photography

Fans will be sure to recognize Anatomy Park, Meeseeks, and Real Fake Doors and superfans will be able to take on the challenge of uncovering additional Easter eggs interspersed throughout the bar. Be ready to hang out in Rick’s garage-turned-lab or the Space Cruiser.

And fans who dress up as Rick can enter through a special entrance.

The detail is the brain-child of a team of dedicated artists, who are sculptors, robot-masters and graffiti-artists.

“The creator of Rick and Morty once said, ‘This show will never punish you for obsessing about it,’” said Special Projects team member Matt Fox.

The creators hope to make fans laugh, but also appreciate the feeling of being within the show.

And, of course, the drinks will reflect that with concoctions such as Get Schwifty and Plumbus.

Can’t get enough? At the end of the bar’s run in D.C., you’ll get a chance to buy the art in an auction. Proceeds will go towards Destination Imagination, a local non-profit that fosters students’ love for STEM. According to Fox, they were his inspiration as a student.

The bar opens up August 9 and will run through October 6 at 1839 7th Street Northwest. It will open at 5 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. on weekdays and until 1:30 a.m. on weekends.

