WSSC extends water amnesty bill program

WASHINGTON — The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission announced Wednesday that the subdivision has voted unanimously to extend a water bill amnesty program.

The 'Get Current' program provides bill credits as well as waives late payments and turn-on fees for customers who qualify. The program was set to stop at the end of June. With the unanimous vote, the program will be extended through August 31.

As of Wednesday, more than 79,000 WSSC Water accounts are past due, totaling more than $51.6 million in revenue.

Get Current provides bill credits and waives 100% of late payment charges and turn-on fees. As of July 19, more than 1,500 customers have signed up, allowing WSSC Water to collect nearly $1.2 million.

If you are a customer whose household income is below 150% of the area median income, you are eligible for several benefits:

Ten percent bill credit for payment in full of the delinquent amount and 100 percent of late payment charges and turn-on fees waived; and

Five percent bill credit for 50 percent payment of the delinquent amount and successful completion of a six-month payment plan. Upon completion of the payment plan, 100 percent of late payment charges and turn-on fees are waived, and a five percent bill credit is applied.

“By extending this program through August, we are providing additional relief to our income-constrained customers,” said WSSC Water Commission Chair Regina Y. Speed-Bost. “The Get Current program is part of our strong financial assistance offerings to help those most in need.”