WASHINGTON -- With Metro's largest union of employees is threatening to strike, perhaps the best indication of the impact on riders is a look back at the only strike in the transit agency's history.

40 years ago this week, Metrorail and Metrobus drivers decided to strike over an expired union contract. The unauthorized strike-- called a "wildcat" strike-- is seen in WUSA9 archive video as slowing the region to a standstill. Stories by WUSA9's Bruce Johnson detail gridlock as well as a rush on cabs and parking spaces.

The Metrorail system was five times smaller back then. The two-year-old system featured only parts of the red and blue lines.

It's not clear if and when a strike could begin. On Sunday, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 voted to strike, citing a litany of issues with WMATA management. Metro employees have been working under an expired contract with WMATA for two years.

Monday evening, a union statement said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld was "pissing on" the union's collective bargaining agreement.

Less than an hour later, the union released a new statement agreeing to meet with Wiedefeld Tuesday. The mass transit system is crucial to Tuesday's All-Star Game at Nats Park.

"We would hope that WMATA shares our desire to talk in good faith and will not to use this meeting as a stop gap to get through the big day," said union spokesman David Stephen in a statement.

