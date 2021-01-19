Large commercial building fire in Northwest DC impacts area businesses

WASHINGTON — Firefighters battled a large commercial building fire early Tuesday morning in Northwest DC. In a tweet, DC Fire and EMS said no injuries had been reported, but four nearby businesses were impacted by the blaze.
DC Fire and EMS crews were called to the 200 block of Van Buren Street Northwest just before 1 a.m. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the second floor of a two-story commercial building. Crews worked quickly, moving inside the building to bring flames under control, but had to move outside because the roof became unstable, according to firefighters on the scene early Tuesday.
Firefighters were still on scene battling the fire about two hours later at 3 a.m. Additional units were called in to help put the fire out and a safety zone was established in case the building collapsed.
Crews on the scene said on Twitter that no injuries have been reported in the fire. They continue to work to extinguish the flames.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
