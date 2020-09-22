Women's Food Fest in DC helps support women-owned restaurants, businesses amid profit struggle during COVID-19 pandemic

"We are highlighting women entrepreneurs who took the leap to open their own businesses and have become the heart of their communities."

WASHINGTON — Women's Food Fest is being hosted in Washington DC from September 23-30 to help promote women-owned small businesses that have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Women's Food Fest grew from a James Beard Foundation program called "Let's Talk DC" — a local forum bringing women food entrepreneurs together to support one another, take collective action, and help each other survive the present economic and health crisis, according to the organizer of the fest.

"We are highlighting women entrepreneurs who took the leap to open their own businesses and have become the heart of their communities. They now need your support by your patronage as they navigate the new 'normal' and try to keep their businesses open during this pandemic," said food fest organizers in a statement. "This week of action demonstrates the variety of women in food, gives a boost to women-owned small businesses with your support, and helps our community."

Organizers of the Women's Food Fest will also distribute 700 meals over the duration of the week to local DC area communities in need.