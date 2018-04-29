Hundreds of thousands of people are sexually assaulted every year in America, and it is a problem that hits close to home in the DMV.

The DC Rape Crisis Center told WUSA9 it is responding to “unprecedented numbers” of people calling for help.

Most of the victims are women, but some ladies in the DC area are fighting against becoming a statistic.

Inside of a Sport and Health building in Southeast DC, a room full of women screamed and fought against becoming rape and sexual assault victims.

“I think it’s a fear in the back of every woman’s mind to have to go through something like that,” Brittany Caldwell said.

Caldwell went to a seminar at Krav Maga Capitol Hill with her best friend on Saturday.

“I have been in situations where it would be important to know some sort of self-defense,” Caldwell told WUSA9.

As sexual assault awareness month winds down, the women attending the seminar learned how to defend themselves by, first, setting boundaries.

“Telling the person that ‘no’ you don’t want them to do that -- to say away from you,” Jeff Marcus, with Krav Maga Capitol Hill, explained.

The participants also picked up fighting techniques.

“The palm strikes that we call a hammer fist,” Marcus said. “A front kick to the groin. So, going toward an obviously vulnerable type area.”

“Sexual assault is a problem everywhere. There’s not a walk of life that sexual violence does not impact,” Indira Henard said.

The DC Rape Crisis Center said 1 out of every 5 women has been a victim of some type of sexual violence, and for men, it is 1 out of every 6.

Henard said the #MeToo movement has compelled victims to come forward and share their stories.

“We’ve seen a 20% increase in requests for services (and) a 15% increase in our hotline,” she said.

“If you are faced with it, be as aggressive as you can. It is everything that you have knowing that inside you are fighting for your life,” Marcus told WUSA9.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the DC Rape Crisis Center hotline at 202-333-RAPE.

