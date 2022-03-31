x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC nonprofit honors women for their contributions to the community | Get Uplifted

Artists, curators, historians, community organizers and small business owners were featured in a photoshoot by DC Porchfest for their good deeds.

WASHINGTON — As women's history month comes to a close, one D.C. nonprofit shone the spotlight on a few women from Southeast, helping the District's arts scene to thrive. The women were honored through a creative photoshoot for their contributions to the community. 

This was the first time PorchFest D.C., a nonprofit based in Southeast that creates entertainment spaces on lawns and porches in the community, held a photoshoot event featuring honored women in the community.

PorchFest D.C. said they chose women based on their contributions to activism, volunteerism, and advocacy in the community. Artists, curators, historians, community organizers and small business owners were featured in the photoshoot for their good deeds.

The photoshoot took place at the Dorothy Height Mural in Southeast, D.C. Many of the women, though active members of the community, said they had never been recognized and honored for their contributions.

RELATED: Queen Anunay, A DC native with 30+ years in public service, promoted as DC's first woman Assistant Fire Chief

RELATED: DC women’s teams form coalition to help support others across the region

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

DC Police on high alert after series of flash mob robberies