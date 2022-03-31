DC nonprofit honors women for their contributions to the community | Get Uplifted

Artists, curators, historians, community organizers and small business owners were featured in a photoshoot by DC Porchfest for their good deeds.

WASHINGTON — As women's history month comes to a close, one D.C. nonprofit shone the spotlight on a few women from Southeast, helping the District's arts scene to thrive. The women were honored through a creative photoshoot for their contributions to the community.

This was the first time PorchFest D.C., a nonprofit based in Southeast that creates entertainment spaces on lawns and porches in the community, held a photoshoot event featuring honored women in the community.

PorchFest D.C. said they chose women based on their contributions to activism, volunteerism, and advocacy in the community. Artists, curators, historians, community organizers and small business owners were featured in the photoshoot for their good deeds.