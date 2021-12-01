Woman's engraved wedding ring found at DC Home Depot

The search is underway to unite wedding ring with its owner.

WASHINGTON — It was unlike any other trip to Home Depot. Urania Sinclair of Washington, D.C., was out shopping for shower curtain rods. She had planned that day of getting what she needed to decorate her bathroom in her new home.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, she was approached by a man with a ring -- but it wasn’t a proposal. It was another woman’s wedding ring he’d found on the floor in the men’s bathroom.

“When I realized that she had engraving inside of the ring, that’s when I said, ‘Oh, this is serious and somebody's wedding ring,’” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said she and the man decided she would keep the ring. “I've held on to it for like a week now and I'm just trying to find her," she said. "I reached out to Facebook, Instagram and everybody led me to you. So, I just want to make sure this lady finds her ring and it’s engraved, Linda Milton.”

A token of love found in a men’s bathroom. The band appears to be white gold with beautiful diamonds. “I just want to find Ms. Linda so she can have her ring that’s just, that's just all I want to do, be a blessing to someone, because I've had my blessings, all year long, and I just want to pay forward.”

Women of DC!! Have you lost a wedding ring?? This morning on #GetUpDC, we talk to the woman who found and how the quest to find Linda Milton is going.

.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kH2nxKGMY6 — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) January 12, 2021

Sinclair knows how special wedding rings are. Her own ring is engraved as well, that’s why she needs your help, finding Linda Milton.