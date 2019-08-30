WASHINGTON — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while she was eating dinner in Northeast D.C. late Thursday night, police said.

Around 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of 19th Street for a shooting.

When they arrived, the victim told them she was eating dinner at her dinning room table when she heard about four or five gunshots from outside her home.

She started to feel a pain from the right side of her lower back. When she lifted up her shirt to check, she noticed she had been shot. That's when she called the police. She also noticed a bullet passed through her front door.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries but she is expected to be OK. She has not been identified at this time.

During the investigation, officers found a total of 34 shell casings in the 700 block of 19th Street and the 1900 block of Bennett Place in Northeast. Several cars were also shot.

No additional information has been released.

