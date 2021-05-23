Woman stabbed to death in Northeast Sunday morning

Police said the woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON -- DC Police said a woman is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Officials arrived to the 100 block of M Street NE for a stabbing just after 4:30 a.m. Once on scene, police found a woman unconscious and breathing with multiple stab wounds.

Alert: Stabbing investigation in the 100 block of M Street NE. No lookout at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 23, 2021

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Just two weeks ago, a man was also killed in Southeast. At around 5:45 p.m. on May 8, police responded to a reported stabbing near the corner of 8th and E Streets SE, not too far from the Eastern Market Metro Station. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed to death.

Police identified him as 29-year-old Keith Frye from Southeast, D.C.

Homicide's in the District are up 35% in 2021.

Weeks before, a man was also stabbed to death in Northeast in the 1500 block of Benning Road, police said.

The man's body was discovered around 4 a.m. by someone walking in the area of Starburst Plaza park. Police said there is no lookout for a possible suspect or suspects at this time.

Another stabbing occurred in the Northeast last month when a 16-year-old teen boy died and a 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death, according to D.C. Police.