Woman shot in Southeast DC

There is no word on suspect descriptions.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5300 block of East Capitol Street SE just before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot. She was conscious and breathing when first responders came to help. There is no word on her current condition at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

