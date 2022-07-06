x
DC

Woman shot outside McDonald's in Northwest, police say

Police say they are looking for a dark-color Nissan sedan with four doors and damage to the passenger side.

WASHINGTON — A woman was shot outside a McDonald's restaurant parking lot in Northwest D.C., early Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

WUSA9 employees called D.C. police after hearing multiple gunshots near the news station, just before 4 a.m. around Wisconsin Avenue and Van Ness Street NW.

The injured woman went to a hospital by herself, seeking treatment for her wound, police said.

No further information about the woman's condition was released.

According to police, a vehicle was involved in the shooting. Police say they are looking for a dark-color Nissan sedan with four doors and damage to the passenger side.

Officers were seen investigating the McDonald's parking lot near the entrance to the restaurant. 

This McDonald's location is still open and operating.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.  

