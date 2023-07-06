21-year-old woman killed in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed late Wednesday night.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Valley Avenue Southeast, close to 13th Street Southeast, around 11:40 p.m. after gunshot sounds were heard in the area. Once at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene. When they arrived, the victim, identified as 21-year-old Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez of Temple Hills, showed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced dead. The victim was then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
According to MPD, there have been a total of 127 homicides across the District as of Thursday, which is an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 107 recorded homicides.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
