Woman fatally shot Sunday near McDonalds on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast, police say

D.C. Police did not indicate whether there is a person of interest connected to the shooting Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Northeast D.C. Sunday.

Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesperson for MPD, confirmed to WUSA9 that a woman died from the shooting.

Police officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue at around 11:20 a.m.

A woman was found unconscious behind McDonald's, police say. On the other side of the street from the McDonald's is a Shell Gas Station. Police had evidence markers on the ground where they found shell casings.

D.C. Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Jury finds DC man guilty of fatally stabbing customer who cut line at Popeyes in Oxon Hill