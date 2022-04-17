Woman fatally shot Sunday near McDonalds on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast, police say

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Northeast D.C. Sunday.
Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesperson for MPD, confirmed to WUSA9 that a woman died from the shooting.
Police officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue at around 11:20 a.m.
A woman was found unconscious behind McDonald's, police say. On the other side of the street from the McDonald's is a Shell Gas Station. Police had evidence markers on the ground where they found shell casings.
D.C. Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
