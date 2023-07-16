Police identify 34-year-old woman shot to death in SE DC

​Police have since identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Pamela Taylor, of Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the woman to an area hospital for help where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.

