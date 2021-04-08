Woman hit by gunfire from a vehicle in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by gunfire from a car early Wednesday morning.
Metropolitan Police Department officers with the city's 6th District responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 4000 block of 14th Street NW around 12:30 a.m.
Arriving officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
A Watch Commander with the 6th District told WUSA9 that multiple shots were fired from a vehicle in the area, and it is unclear whether the victim was the target of the shooting or hit by a stray round.
Police have recovered several shell casings in the area, as they continue to investigate.
MPD officers are looking for a dark-colored sedan in connection to this shooting.
The investigation continues. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
