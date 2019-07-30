WASHINGTON — A woman rescued her mother from a house fire in northeast D.C. Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of N. St. NE.

Smoke detectors alerted the two residents -- a bedridden woman and her daughter -- to the fire, officials said.

"The daughter had carried her mom, dragged her mom to safety," a fire spokesman said.

Once at the front door, firefighters were able to help the pair get away, officials said.

Both women were evaluated, but not taken to a hospital, officials said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the family dog remains missing, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

