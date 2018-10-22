WASHINGTON -- Police are investigating after a woman may have been stabbed in the head in the Adams Morgan area early Monday morning.

The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northwest D.C., police said.

As of right now, authorities believe the woman may have been stabbed in her head. She was conscious when she was taken to the hospital to be treated.

There is currently a lookout for a black female suspect with a medium brown complexion. She is 5'5" and weighs 150 pounds. She has black wavy hair and is wearing a black dress.

