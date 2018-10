WASHINGTON -- A woman and man were shot Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C., police said.

The two victims were found around 8:21 a.m. in the 1600 block of Montana Ave with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. Police said the man has life-threatening injuries.

Police said Tuesday night that two young children were also in the car.

There is currently no lookout information and the shooting is under investigation.

© 2018 WUSA