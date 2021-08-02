Police: Woman injured after her car was shot up several times; more than 20 rounds fired in area

D.C. Police are searching for a man that was in a dark vehicle.

WASHINGTON — A woman was shot after multiple rounds were fired at her vehicle in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood Sunday night, according to D.C. Police said.

Police were called to the reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the unit block of Crittenden Street Northeast, police said. At the scene, officers found the woman shot in the arm.

Police said the woman was coming home from a cookout when about 25 rounds were shot in the area with several rounds hitting her car.

At this time, it is unknown if the woman was targeted or was just "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

D.C. Police are searching for a man that was in a dark vehicle. That is the only suspect description police have as of Monday morning.

In a separate incident, D.C. Police officers were also called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of 9th Street Northwest.

Officers at this scene, found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no lookout for a suspect in this case.

The area of 9th Street between T Street and S Street Northwest is closed and will be "for an extended period of time," police said Monday due to the investigation. And the 1700-1800 blocks of 9th Street Northwest are closed in both directions.