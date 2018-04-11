A woman in a wheelchair was struck by a train at Friendship Heights station on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened shortly before noon. According to video footage, police say the motorized wheelchair can be seen driving off the edge of the platform.

No foul play is suspected and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries after being trapped under a train.

Train service, which was suspended between Van Ness and Medical Center, has been restored. However, the Red Line between Van Ness and Friendship Heights continues to single-track.

