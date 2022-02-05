Woman found stabbed on I-295 in DC; police investigating

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still unknown.

WASHINGTON — A woman was found stabbed on Interstate 295 near the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge Saturday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers have closed the southbound lanes of the highway from the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge/East Capitol Street on ramp to the Pennsylvania Avenue exit due to their investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still unknown. Police say officers received a report of a stabbing around 11:17 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds, who was not conscious or breathing. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

MPD says homicide detectives have been notified of the stabbing.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time, and no arrests have been made in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have more information about this stabbing is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.