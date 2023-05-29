Woman found stabbed to death during welfare check in Southeast DC

The woman reportedly died from her injuries, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death during a welfare check in Southeast D.C. Monday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers and DC Fire and EMS were called to the Unit block of Potomac Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. for a requested welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been stabbed inside the apartment. The woman was not conscious or breathing when help arrived.

The woman reportedly died from her injuries, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any identification for the woman killed at this time.

No suspect information has been released and there is no word on any motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

