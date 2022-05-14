Police identify woman fatally shot Friday in Northeast DC

Christine Chase, 48, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Raum Street, police say.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 48-year-old woman that happened in Northeast D.C.

Police identified the woman killed as Christine Chase. Chase does not have a fixed address, MPD says.

On Friday around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Raum Street for reports of a shooting. Police say a woman, identified as Chase, was found suffering at the location from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and reported that Chase did not show any signs of life, police say. MPD says her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.