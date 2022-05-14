x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police identify woman fatally shot Friday in Northeast DC

Christine Chase, 48, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Raum Street, police say.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 48-year-old woman that happened in Northeast D.C.

Police identified the woman killed as Christine Chase. Chase does not have a fixed address, MPD says.

On Friday around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Raum Street for reports of a shooting. Police say a woman, identified as Chase, was found suffering at the location from a gunshot wound. 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and reported that Chase did not show any signs of life, police say. MPD says her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

MPD is asking anyone with information about the woman's death to call 202-727-9099. Police are reminding members of the community that anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest or conviction could receive an award of up to $25,000. People can also submit anonymous tips to police by texting MPD's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

RELATED: Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

RELATED: Police: 19-year-old ID'ed as man fatally shot by Secret Service at Peruvian ambassador's DC home

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.