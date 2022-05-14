Police identify woman fatally shot Friday in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 48-year-old woman that happened in Northeast D.C.
Police identified the woman killed as Christine Chase. Chase does not have a fixed address, MPD says.
On Friday around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Raum Street for reports of a shooting. Police say a woman, identified as Chase, was found suffering at the location from a gunshot wound.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and reported that Chase did not show any signs of life, police say. MPD says her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
MPD is asking anyone with information about the woman's death to call 202-727-9099. Police are reminding members of the community that anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest or conviction could receive an award of up to $25,000. People can also submit anonymous tips to police by texting MPD's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
