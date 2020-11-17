Woman driving to her apartment shot by stray bullet in NE DC

Police say the woman found herself in the midst of a crossfire between two groups.

WASHINGTON — A woman was shot in the back after being caught in the middle of a shootout in Northeast D.C. Monday night, Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of 21 Street around 10:17 p.m., police said.

Police said a woman was driving to her apartment when she found herself in the midst of a crossfire between two groups.

While the two groups were shooting at each other, one of the bullets hit the woman in the back, police said.

At this time, police said the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have little to no information on the number of suspects that were involved in the shootout. They said they have no suspect descriptions at this time.

This story is developing.

A few moments after this incident, D.C. was called to investigate a violent road rage incident that happened in the 1900 blk of Benning Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a couple was driving in the area when another car tried to pass their vehicle. They said the passing vehicle fired a round into the couple's vehicle.

Luckily, the couple wasn't hit by any of the gunfire.

Police are now searching for a dark model Nissan sedan. They said the vehicle is possibly a black Maxima, with Maryland temporary tags. At this time, the temporary tag numbers are not available.